Former NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson, 36, dies in car crash in Alabama Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a single-car crash in Alabama on Sunday night, a police spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this $imp Account RT @AdamSchefter: Former Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died Sunday night in a car crash. He was 36.… 2 seconds ago Martell Johnson RT @SportsCenter: Former NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson died Sunday night in a car crash. He was 36. https://t.co/djC80hAQf5 6 seconds ago brasileira 🇧🇷 Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson dies in car crash at 36 https://t.co/ViOsV2Ctzi 24 seconds ago SlimmThug_Vona "Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson dies in car crash at 36" https://t.co/BnoTAh6Afw 43 seconds ago