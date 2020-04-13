Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Former Seahawk Tarvaris Jackson dies in car accident at age 36

Former Seahawk Tarvaris Jackson dies in car accident at age 36

Seattle Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Former Seahawk quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, whose toughness as a starter and willingness to adapt to a backup quarterback role when the team won the Super Bowl in 2013 endeared him to teammates and coaches, has died in a car accident at the age of 36.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.