Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Blackhawks, Mitchell agree to entry-level contract

Blackhawks, Mitchell agree to entry-level contract

Seattle Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to an entry-level contract with defenseman Ian Mitchell, one of their top prospects. The team announced the three-year deal on Monday. The start date and average annual value is up in the air because the NHL season is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mitchell joins a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cbschicago

CBS Chicago Blackhawks, Defenseman Prospect Ian Mitchell Agree To Entry-Level Contract https://t.co/SlWD22VhtP https://t.co/gCBdSs2fOf 1 week ago

BurkieInBoston

BurkieInBoston RT @ProHockeyTalk: Blackhawks, Ian Mitchell agree to entry-level contract https://t.co/0yOxv23DCF https://t.co/273l47j7kC 1 week ago

NHLonSP

NHL on Scoreboard Page Blackhawks, Mitchell agree to entry-level contract https://t.co/evJPIB88gI https://t.co/jfgYOWAPMl 1 week ago

fox32news

FOX 32 News The Chicago @NHLBlackhawks have agreed to an entry-level contract with defenseman Ian Mitchell, one of their top pr… https://t.co/BAkHyv3Dg0 1 week ago

x3tko

x3tko Blackhawks, Mitchell agree to entry-level contract #NHL https://t.co/LuAZ5FE4zt 1 week ago

KiTtYCaT1288

🇨🇦Shawzz #GarbageManStan🇮🇹 RT @2ndCityHockey: It's official: #Blackhawks agree to terms with top defenseman prospect Ian Mitchell on entry-level contract https://t.co… 1 week ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Blackhawks, Mitchell agree to entry-level contract. MORE: https://t.co/9O3TFPxLJQ https://t.co/ibraOjbY7Z 1 week ago

joelrobertperez

Joel Perez RT @SBekovic: Blackhawks agree to terms with Ian Mitchell on entry-level contract https://t.co/vSIuxvD0pS 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.