Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘Mrs. America’ ERA miniseries gives women of color their due

‘Mrs. America’ ERA miniseries gives women of color their due

Seattle Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Mrs. America,” which dramatizes the Equal Rights Amendment fight that pitted a surprising and determined opponent against a deep bench of supporters, is a marvel in many ways. The impressive cast includes Cate Blanchett and Margo Martindale. The miniseries was created by a woman, Dahvi Waller, and largely written and directed […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark ‘Mrs. America’ ERA miniseries gives women of color their due https://t.co/TVPUveqw38 3 minutes ago

FastWorldNews5

Fast World News ‘Mrs. America’ ERA miniseries gives women of color their due https://t.co/Ge7Vpr8pYq 32 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen 'Mrs. America' ERA Miniseries Gives Women of Color Their Due - https://t.co/UnJ9GfHQK1 35 minutes ago

food_chick

food_chick 'Mrs. America' ERA miniseries gives women of color their due https://t.co/qRCbkJel1g #MrsAmerica #ERA I am really… https://t.co/Jaib1zVfHG 37 minutes ago

deonnain

Deonna Fehn "'Mrs. America' ERA Miniseries Gives Women of Color Their Due" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/NIBLyWq2Fo 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.