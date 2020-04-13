Former Senate Staffer Accuses Joe Biden of Sexual Assault
Monday, 13 April 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — A former aide to Joe Biden is accusing the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee of sexually assaulting her during the early 1990s when he was a senator. Biden’s campaign denies the charges. In two recent interviews with The Associated Press, Tara Reade alleged the assault occurred in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the spring of 1993. She filed a police report in Washington on Thursday saying she was the victim of a sexual assault by an unnamed person in 1993, a copy of which was obtained by the AP. It’s not the first time Reade has made an accusation against the former vice president. Last year, Reade publicly accused Biden of...