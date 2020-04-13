Global  

UK to remain in lockdown as coronavirus deaths rise above 11,000

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The death toll from COVID-19 in British hospitals rose to 11,329 on Monday and the government, which is having to operate without its convalescing leader Boris Johnson, signalled that there would be no easing of lockdown measures this week.
