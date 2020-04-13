Global  

Newfoundland faces possible food shortage as pandemic hammers key shipping company

CBC.ca Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The economic fallout of the pandemic may force a vital carrier of food and medicine to Newfoundland and Labrador to tie up its fleet of ships and stop delivering as much as half of the island’s food supply.
