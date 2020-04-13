Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bernie Sanders officially endorses Joe Biden for president

Bernie Sanders officially endorses Joe Biden for president

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
"I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse," Sanders said Monday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President

Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President 01:24

 Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. Having previously dropped out of the race on April 8, Sanders’ endorsement of Biden was expected as he is the only remaining...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BkHGIFTS1

BACK HOUSE RT @Destiny3650: ONE CRAZY ENDORSED ANOTHER CRAZY!🤣-Bernie Sanders Officially Endorses Joe Biden For President. https://t.co/8eTsiu3vEY 40 seconds ago

leeray34

Lee ray RT @CNN: JUST IN: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders officially endorses former Vice President Joe Biden for president. "We need you in the White… 51 seconds ago

GayleellisLydia

Lydia GayleEllis 🌊🌊🌊 RT @joncoopertweets: BREAKING: @BernieSanders officially endorses @JoeBiden “We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to s… 2 minutes ago

65_mitchell

❌Joanna Mitchell❌ RT @ChloeSalsameda: #Election2020: Bernie Sanders officially endorses Joe Biden for president. https://t.co/Zo1l5MiDcd 2 minutes ago

Toomuch54418432

Independent Candidate Network RT @AmerIndependent: Sanders officially endorses Biden: 'We have to make Trump a one-term president' https://t.co/OpR7Z5ZRlI https://t.co/w… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.