Bernie Sanders officially endorses Joe Biden for president
Monday, 13 April 2020 () "I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse," Sanders said Monday
Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. Having previously dropped out of the race on April 8, Sanders’ endorsement of Biden was expected as he is the only remaining...
