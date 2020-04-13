Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Scheer and family joined other MPs on packed flight to Ottawa, ignoring social distancing rules

Scheer and family joined other MPs on packed flight to Ottawa, ignoring social distancing rules

CBC.ca Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and his family, Liberal cabinet minister Carla Qualtrough and Green MP Elizabeth May packed a government jet to get to Ottawa, despite health guidelines on physical distancing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Family Fun During Social Distancing

Family Fun During Social Distancing 03:27

 Family Fun During Social Distancing

You Might Like


Tweets about this

linda_browning

Linda Browning RT @LisaQuinnsMom: @CandiceMalcolm Hey Candice, now do Andrew Scheer. I'll get you started... "It's not clear why Scheer decided to bring… 3 seconds ago

BevAzevedo

Bev 🏃‍♀️ RT @winter_canada: Scheer and family joined other MPs on packed flight to Ottawa, ignoring social distancing rules Initially, the flight w… 10 seconds ago

LeightonPhyllis

Phyllis Leighton RT @gill_godwin: Scheer and family joined other MPs on packed flight to Ottawa, ignoring social distancing rules | CBC News https://t.co/Q1… 19 seconds ago

Sunnydays180

Sunnydays 🇨🇦🌅🌞🍁 RT @gmacofglebe: Scheer and family joined other MPs on packed flight to Ottawa, ignoring social distancing rules https://t.co/najyprPN75 21 seconds ago

RNCA

Llhk RT @natnewswatch: Scheer and family joined other MPs on packed flight to Ottawa, ignoring social distancing rules | CBC News https://t.co/Y… 50 seconds ago

sweetkeet

Heather R. RT @CBCPolitics: Scheer and family joined other MPs on packed flight to Ottawa, ignoring social distancing rules https://t.co/m5Em60bDz2 #h… 54 seconds ago

FeysLeigh

leigh feys RT @pmagn: Scary. Maybe there r other pre-symptomatic #cognitive markers Scheer and family joined other MPs on packed flight to Ottawa,… 2 minutes ago

Barsanti17

Anthony F. Barsanti RT @ruthmkb: Did these people self-isolate after the flight for 14 days? #Covid19 #cdnpoli Scheer and family joined other MPs on packed fli… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.