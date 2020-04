Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for Democratic presidential nomination Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, was formally endorsed on Monday by longtime rival Bernie Sanders, a move that may help unify the Democratic Party ahead of a general-election matchup against Republican President Donald Trump. 👓 View full article

Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published 2 hours ago Bernie Endorses Biden 00:55 Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has thrown his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden for the democratic presidential nomination.

