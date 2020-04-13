Global  

NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Suspended After Using Racing Slur

NYTimes.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
NASCAR suspended the driver Kyle Larson indefinitely after he used a racial slur during a live stream of a virtual auto race. His team also suspended him without pay.
