Meghalaya registers first COVID-19 positive case Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Meghalaya government has asked all residents of Shillong who visited Bethany Hospital on or after March 22 to register for tests and quarantine by calling the 108 emergency service or visiting the official websites. 👓 View full article

0

