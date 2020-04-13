Lawmaker: Trump officials want delay in census due to virus

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Trump administration wants to delay deadlines for the 2020 census because of the coronavirus outbreak, a move that if approved would push back timetables for releasing data used to draw congressional and legislative districts, the chair of the House oversight committee said Monday. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney said administration officials […] 👓 View full article

