Lawmaker: Trump officials want delay in census due to virus

Seattle Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Trump administration wants to delay deadlines for the 2020 census because of the coronavirus outbreak, a move that if approved would push back timetables for releasing data used to draw congressional and legislative districts, the chair of the House oversight committee said Monday. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney said administration officials […]
averyhappyygirl

#averyhappyyounggirl RT @NewsHour: White House officials have asked that 2020 census deadlines be delayed due to the coronavirus. Already postponed field operat… 19 minutes ago

eTurboNews

eTurboNews | Trends | Travel News RT @CNN_newstrend: Trump officials want delay in census due to coronavirus: Lawmaker https://t.co/kUdpUmpszj #InternationalTravelNews https… 32 minutes ago

bags

David Bags So we won't delay an election in WI so voters could safely vote but it's ok to delay the census? Now that Rs lost i… https://t.co/eVyoEyLWUZ 32 minutes ago

CNN_newstrend

Editor on eTN Trump officials want delay in census due to coronavirus: Lawmaker https://t.co/kUdpUmpszj #InternationalTravelNews https://t.co/sESf6GdcOC 32 minutes ago

eTurboNews

eTurboNews | Trends | Travel News Trump officials want delay in census due to coronavirus: Lawmaker https://t.co/oiGoa2oqlU https://t.co/KNw69jSU4S 38 minutes ago

LuisMercadoTV

Luis A. Mercado RT @ABC6: Lawmaker: Trump officials want delay in census due to virus https://t.co/eeNBeufuGS 1 hour ago

ABC6

ABC6 News Desk Lawmaker: Trump officials want delay in census due to virus https://t.co/eeNBeufuGS 1 hour ago

kidsneedheroes2

Our Children Deserve Better Officials want delay in nation's head count due to virus https://t.co/K0MEOCibIO 1 hour ago

