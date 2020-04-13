Global  

'Governors need clarity:' States get a jump on Trump task force with talks on economic reopening

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
'Governors need clarity:' States get a jump on Trump task force with talks on economic reopeningThe governors of six northeast states hit early by the coronavirus announced a joint effort to ease restrictions so parts of the shuttered economy can reopen.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today 02:50

 Governors in the U.S. are banding together to create a plan to reopen the economy in their states, despite president Trump’s claims that the federal government has the final say. In the UK restrictions are set to continue as prime minister Boris Johnson continues to recover after contracting...

