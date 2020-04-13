Scott Morrison considers making national cabinet permanent Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated he is open to the idea of the national cabinet continuing to meet after the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated he is open to the idea of the national cabinet continuing to meet after the coronavirus crisis. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this