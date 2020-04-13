Mom of T-wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday due to complications from COVID-19 after more than a month of fighting the virus. The Timberwolves made the announcement via the Towns family, which requested privacy. Karl Towns Sr., the father of the two-time All-Star player, was also hospitalized with […]


