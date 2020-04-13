Global  

US clears first saliva test to help diagnose new virus

Seattle Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19, a new approach that could help expand testing options and reduce risks of infection for health care workers. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the test under its emergency powers to quickly clear new tests […]
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Testing, PPEs Still In Short Supply

Coronavirus Update: Testing, PPEs Still In Short Supply 03:07

 The U.S. is weeks into the coronavirus pandemic and people still can't get a test. Frontline workers also say supplies are running dangerously low. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

