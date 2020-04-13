New York, California and other states plan for reopening as coronavirus crisis eases

Global  

Seven Northeastern U.S. states and three on the West Coast formed regional pacts on Monday aimed at coordinating a gradual reopening of their economies without a resurgence of coronavirus infections just as the outbreak appeared to be starting to wane.
