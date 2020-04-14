Global  

Liberal beats Trump-endorsed conservative for Wisconsin Supreme Court seat

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Liberal challenger Jill Karofsky won a hotly contested race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday, beating a conservative incumbent in state elections marred by court challenges and worries about coronavirus health risks.
