Trump administration to unveil $15.5 billion first phase of coronavirus farm aid: sources

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will spend up to $15.5 billion in the initial phase of its plan to bolster the nation's food supply chain against the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
