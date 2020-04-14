China reports 89 new coronavirus cases on April 13, 86 imported Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

China reported 89 new coronavirus cases on April 13, down from 108 the previous day, the health authority said on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this JESUS LOPEZ RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: China reports 89 new coronavirus cases 59 seconds ago Michael Puett RT @ChinaBeigeBook: "Using conservative figures, CBB's Scissors estimates 2.9M cases in #China vs the 82K Beijing reports. If Scissors is r… 3 minutes ago Bishodip RT @BdkHealth: China reports 89 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours 4 minutes ago leinadcm RT @japantimes: China reports 89 new coronavirus cases, nearly all imported https://t.co/OrsSn7LTZI 4 minutes ago john karanja RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: China reports 108 new cases of coronavirus 4 minutes ago ProudDeplorable RT @hughhewitt: “Derek Scissors of the American Enterprise Institute estimates 2.9 million total cases in China, rather than the total of a… 5 minutes ago Vaithees RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: China reports 108 new coronavirus cases, largest daily increase in 39 days. Most of them are imported cases. 5 minutes ago POWER RT @RL9631: President was right to stop travels from China and Europe. New York Times reports that most of the COVID-19 cases in New York C… 6 minutes ago