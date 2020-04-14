Global  

'Illegal' dinner party behind Tasmania coronavirus cluster, Brendan Murphy says

SBS Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Australia's Chief Medical Officer says medical workers went to an illegal dinner party in northwest Tasmania, where a coronavirus cluster has shut hospitals.
