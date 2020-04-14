Global  

Disney enters $5 billion credit agreement

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Walt Disney Co said on Monday it has entered an unsecured credit agreement for $5 billion, at a time when companies across industries are scrambling to bolster their liquidity to weather the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.
