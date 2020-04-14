Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Absolutely revolting': Ticketmaster quietly clarifies COVID-19 refund policy, sparks outrage

'Absolutely revolting': Ticketmaster quietly clarifies COVID-19 refund policy, sparks outrage

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Ticketmaster has updated the wording of its refunds policy for postponements, and people are not happy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DriDri1227

Dri. RT @jenniferg07: 'Absolutely revolting': Ticketmaster quietly clarifies COVID-19 refund policy, sparks outrage https://t.co/A1ag0Ar3qg via… 20 minutes ago

cierhianna

Stacie RT @usatodaytech: Ticketmaster has updated its policy so ticket-holders might not be able to get refunds for postponed events, and people a… 40 minutes ago

USATODAYmoney

USA TODAY Money Ticketmaster has updated the wording of its refunds policy for postponements, and people are not happy. https://t.co/NS8qyl0cm3 44 minutes ago

petresqr

Stacey 🎶🐾☄️📝 RT @OceanaLizard: 'Absolutely revolting': Ticketmaster quietly updates COVID-19 refund policy, sparks outrage https://t.co/sP64CwdRfM 47 minutes ago

jenniferg07

Jen G 'Absolutely revolting': Ticketmaster quietly clarifies COVID-19 refund policy, sparks outrage https://t.co/A1ag0Ar3qg via @usatoday 54 minutes ago

itzteclius

it’z Julius 'Absolutely revolting': Ticketmaster quietly clarifies COVID-19 refund policy, sparks outrage… https://t.co/DAe136taWB 56 minutes ago

usatodaytech

USA TODAY Tech Ticketmaster has updated the wording of its refunds policy for postponements, and people are not happy. https://t.co/FMKJM9eBe1 58 minutes ago

Mari1427

Mari1427 RT @USATODAYmoney: Ticketmaster has updated its policy so ticket-holders might not be able to get refunds for postponed events, and people… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.