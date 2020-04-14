WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump claimed the “total” authority to decide how and when to reopen the economy after weeks of tough social distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the new coronavirus. But governors from both parties were quick to push back, noting they have primary responsibility for ensuring public safety in their states and […]

Tweets about this ManchWarrior1987 RT @politico: Trump today asserted "total authority" over decisions about when and how to emerge after coronavirus shutdowns. “When somebo… 9 seconds ago LaDawn Coronavirus: Trump claims 'total' authority to lift lockdown ⁦@BBCWorld⁩ I don’t care what he does anymore. He’s a… https://t.co/88O6qrBuvf 14 seconds ago Tony Baloney Coronavirus: Trump claims 'total' authority to lift lockdown. https://t.co/PcxFx595Vc The Likes of Trump, are the… https://t.co/xN0d9p9sdl 22 seconds ago Mike Pearce And that that also means total responsibility if it goes wrong.. Coronavirus: Trump claims 'total' authority to li… https://t.co/vnRawCigto 41 seconds ago Hugh Jones RT @DrDenaGrayson: ‼️@CNN's @kaitlancollins tries to question @realDonaldTrump about his dictatorial claims: "You said when someone is @POT… 44 seconds ago todayheadline Trump claims he has ‘total’ authority over reopening economy https://t.co/ZP5Yp0YC8k 56 seconds ago Mother Nature RT @ABC: President Trump claims he has “total” authority over states as he weighs a decision to reopen the country. Trump tells @jonkarl h… 1 minute ago 🌛 Mountain Witch 🌜 RT @latimes: President Trump claims he has total authority to tell states when to end their coronavirus shutdowns during a press briefing.… 1 minute ago