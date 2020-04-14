Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Gautam Navlakha hopes for speedy, fair trial ahead of surrender to NIA

Gautam Navlakha hopes for speedy, fair trial ahead of surrender to NIA

Hindu Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Mr. Navlakha, like activist-academic Anand Teltumbde, has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite Gautam Navlakha hopes for speedy, fair trial ahead of surrender to NIA https://t.co/UAUhorvabV https://t.co/Ln7FyBmMEF 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.