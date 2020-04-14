Gautam Navlakha hopes for speedy, fair trial ahead of surrender to NIA Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Mr. Navlakha, like activist-academic Anand Teltumbde, has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Zyite Gautam Navlakha hopes for speedy, fair trial ahead of surrender to NIA https://t.co/UAUhorvabV https://t.co/Ln7FyBmMEF 24 minutes ago