Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > India extends world's biggest lockdown as coronavirus cases cross 10,000

India extends world's biggest lockdown as coronavirus cases cross 10,000

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
India on Tuesday extended until May 3 a nationwide lockdown for its 1.3 billion people as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Industries seek pool testing as way to resume economic activity in batches | Oneindia News

Industries seek pool testing as way to resume economic activity in batches | Oneindia News 02:47

 A final word on the lockdown exit strategy and extension is awaited; India witnesses sharpest surge in coronavirus cases in single day; Migrant workers in Surat go on rampage fearing lockdown extension; CII suggest pool testing in batches to help resum economic activity; India ships...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eTurboNews

eTurboNews | Trends | Travel News RT @CNN_newstrend: India extends world's biggest coronavirus lockdown to May 3 https://t.co/wH5J3n1yy2 #InternationalTravelNews 3 seconds ago

CNN_newstrend

Editor on eTN India extends world's biggest coronavirus lockdown to May 3 https://t.co/wH5J3n1yy2 #InternationalTravelNews 32 seconds ago

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid India extends world's biggest coronavirus lockdown till May 3 @AJENews https://t.co/3zEFa6Kpjr 41 seconds ago

fawzyelmoslmy

Sarah Marie India extends world’s biggest virus lockdown to May 3 https://t.co/ZnDXsUj0Ry 46 seconds ago

OfToya

Athoi Marial India extends world’s biggest virus lockdown to May 3 https://t.co/KOcpKZjRnp 49 seconds ago

QBNews5

QB News 5 India extends world’s biggest virus lockdown to May 3 https://t.co/nsfFUXeVXJ https://t.co/0Pe4fxkQbP 2 minutes ago

panjimao

panji prasetyo RT @ChannelNewsAsia: India extends world's biggest virus lockdown to May 3 https://t.co/q7wZRxpdeK https://t.co/182ekDjvx3 3 minutes ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News India extends world's biggest lockdown as coronavirus cases cross 10,000 Source: Reuters https://t.co/TYIiXfXkyp 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.