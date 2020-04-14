India extends world's biggest lockdown as coronavirus cases cross 10,000

Credit: Oneindia - Published 3 days ago Industries seek pool testing as way to resume economic activity in batches | Oneindia News 02:47 A final word on the lockdown exit strategy and extension is awaited; India witnesses sharpest surge in coronavirus cases in single day; Migrant workers in Surat go on rampage fearing lockdown extension; CII suggest pool testing in batches to help resum economic activity; India ships...