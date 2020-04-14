Global  

Indian PM extends lockdown to May 3 as coronavirus cases cross 10,000

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: South Asia braces for coronavirus

South Asia braces for coronavirus 02:15

 Concerns have been growing about the toll the coronavirus could take in the region.

