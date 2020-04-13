White House Says Donald Trump is Not Firing Dr. Fauci, Says He 'Remains a Trusted Advisor'

You Might Like

Tweets about this Donald Nogowski RT @KellyO: The president says the video was produced by White House staff and not outside campaign team. 22 minutes ago APURBA ROY CHOWDHURY Bernie Sanders says he wants Trump to be one term president & and he also wants to see Joe Biden replacing Donald… https://t.co/NPd8ZmB9Gn 1 hour ago Sex Toy Parties President Donald Trump lashed out at criticism of his handling of the coronavirus crisis during a grievance-fueled… https://t.co/bOdRlwDWsY 1 hour ago CityNews Vancouver The White House says the U.S. president is not firing Dr. Anthony Fauci. @meldug on the clarification after Donald… https://t.co/wOgwDudCK4 1 hour ago Paul Nice RT @MikeMalloyShow: We keep saying it, ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is the Antichrist Still don’t understand why the Rapture Right haven’t embraced… 1 hour ago NancyPelosi RT @Mystic_Sailor: CDC director says he recommended some states lock down in February as reports indicate White House knew of coronavirus t… 2 hours ago Create Light RT @TheDemCoalition: "We've pleaded with the White House to help. Donald Trump personally directed his staff not to do so," said Congressma… 2 hours ago Joey RT @bungdan: May 3, 2017 (AP) - "White House says President Donald Trump 'has confidence' in FBI Director James Comey." https://t.co/SCmPc0… 2 hours ago