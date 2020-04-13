White House Says Donald Trump is Not Firing Dr. Fauci, Says He 'Remains a Trusted Advisor'
Monday, 13 April 2020 () President Donald Trump is not firing Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, the White House said on Monday. "Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump," Hogan Gidley, principal deputy press secretary said in a...
Trump Retweets Call to Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci President Donald Trump retweeted the message, which included the hashtag, "Time to #FireFauci." The tweet came from former Republican congressional candidate, DeAnna Lorraine. DeAnna Lorraine, Twitter Fauci has become one of the most well known faces of...
