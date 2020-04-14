Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Former Barclays banker cleared of fraud hits out at SFO’s powers

Former Barclays banker cleared of fraud hits out at SFO’s powers

FT.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Richard Boath tells FT the agency that charged him had fallen short of its responsibility
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

advisors_h

H-Fin Capital (aka WM-24) RT @katie_martin_fx: a really good (non-Covid) story: Former Barclays banker cleared of fraud hits out at SFO’s powers https://t.co/Bske… 2 hours ago

paulmsmith1975

Paul M Smith BA (Hons) MDipNLP CISM CISSP CompTIA Former Barclays banker cleared of fraud hits out at SFO’s powers https://t.co/HXKg32jaEE via @financialtimes 2 hours ago

_FinancialWorld

Financial World Former Barclays banker cleared of fraud hits out at SFO’s powers https://t.co/d4uGXay3yU via @financialtimes #SFO… https://t.co/lNF8DbKaGG 3 hours ago

AnnaGordonPics

Anna Gordon Former Barclays banker Richard Boath who was cleared in a high profile court case earlier this year, gives his firs… https://t.co/3xinZlvQxm 3 hours ago

lerzegov

Luca Erzegovesi “Former Barclays banker cleared of fraud hits out at Serious Fraud Office’s powers. The case related to fees Barcla… https://t.co/00pY9v72ay 3 hours ago

SMESoftwarecouk

SMESoftware Former Barclays banker cleared of fraud hits out at SFO’s powers https://t.co/vGe1ARDpnt 3 hours ago

mjgriffiths123

Michael Griffiths RT @TonyTassell: Former top Barclays banker Richard Boath calls for review of the SFO after he was cleared of fraud charges. He has suffere… 3 hours ago

NewsAt20

News RT Ultrascan419 "Former Barclays banker cleared of fraud hits out at SFO's powers: One of the three former Barclays… https://t.co/VpwvTYTIjK 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.