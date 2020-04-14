Global  

'Got more beer!': 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman receives coronavirus quarantine gift from Molson Coors

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Molson Coors delivered 150 beers on Monday to a Pennsylvania woman who gained national attention by asking for more beer while social distancing.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Woman Goes Viral With Message While Staying Home During Coronavirus Outbreak

Woman Goes Viral With Message While Staying Home During Coronavirus Outbreak 00:39

 A Pittsburgh-area woman has gone viral, after a photo of her asking for more beer has been viewed more than a million times.

