Molson Coors delivered 150 beers on Monday to a Pennsylvania woman who gained national attention by asking for more beer while social distancing.

You Might Like

Tweets about this K RT @WJHL11: Pennsylvania 93-year-old with 'I need more beer' sign gets her wish https://t.co/dbVYM8L6eC 5 minutes ago Deb 'Got more beer!': 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman receives coronavirus quarantine gift from Molson Coors https://t.co/PyLyoTZnzZ 5 minutes ago Nile Copeland RT @MariaBonanno9: Hilarious!!! A 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman received 150 beers from Molson Coors on Monday in response to her viral pl… 6 minutes ago KFOR A 93-year-old woman whose plea for more beer went viral got an ice cold shipment of Coors Light Monday afternoon.​ https://t.co/gV25Kd3Q9X 8 minutes ago BAR/BE/QANON RT @FOX2now: A 93-year-old woman whose plea for more beer went viral got an ice cold shipment of Coors Light Monday afternoon.​ https://t.c… 20 minutes ago Connie RT @Ch2KTUU: A big wish has come true for a 93-year-old beer lover in Pennsylvania after she posted a sign at her house that read “I need m… 30 minutes ago PEPE 🐐 RT @KTSMtv: 😂😂 Cheers! Olive Veronesi is doing her part to save lives, now Coors is rewarding her for it. 🍻 https://t.co/YxJUcZpHLb 30 minutes ago FOX2now A 93-year-old woman whose plea for more beer went viral got an ice cold shipment of Coors Light Monday afternoon.​ https://t.co/xSkexiiRpW 38 minutes ago