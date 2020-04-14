Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Vandyke to face inquiry after Alligator Blood tests positive

Vandyke to face inquiry after Alligator Blood tests positive

The Age Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The trainer had already been notified of an irregularity stemming from his win in the $2 million Magic Millions Guineas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RyanEckford

Ryan Eckford RT @theagesport: The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission will investigate Alligator Blood's trainer David Vandyke after confirming a pos… 2 hours ago

theagesport

The Age Sport The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission will investigate Alligator Blood's trainer David Vandyke after confirmin… https://t.co/Rq13gtOSbN 2 hours ago

VieshaLewand1

Viesha Lewand Vandyke to face inquiry after Alligator Blood tests positive https://t.co/J79wxoqQny via @theage 3 hours ago

racingonline

RacingOnline.com Alligator’S Millions B Sample Positive A second sample has confirmed the prohibited substance altrenogest in the sw… https://t.co/ab8gwn9YC2 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.