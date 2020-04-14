Global  

Canadian passengers from virus-stricken Zaandam cruise ship hit by federal gov't privacy breach

CBC.ca Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
After enduring a cruise with a COVID-19 outbreak and four deaths, the 247 Canadian passengers who were aboard the Holland America Line ship, the MS Zaandam, face a new problem: a privacy breach by Global Affairs Canada.
