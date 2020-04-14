Oilpatch on 'pins and needles' waiting for aid, while Calgary Stampede uncertain Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Janis Sexton Oilpatch on 'pins and needles' waiting for bail out, while Calgary Stampede uncertain https://t.co/DhCZEug6vB 6 days ago