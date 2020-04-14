Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Anand Teltumbde surrenders before NIA

Anand Teltumbde surrenders before NIA

Hindu Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde surrendered before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday in connection with the Elgar Parishad case
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsFromMumbai

Mumbai news Anand Teltumbde surrenders before NIA (via: https://t.co/2mU6XfR1r2) weaponised by political class to destroy diss… https://t.co/GXrnikkhgs 55 seconds ago

pon_vasanth

Pon Vasanth RT @the_hindu: #AnandTeltumbde arrived at the NIA office at Cumbala Hill in south Mumbai along with his wife Rama Teltumbde and brother-in-… 21 minutes ago

gandhiincindia

Himanshu Gandhi [ निषाद ] RT @NH_India: Scholar and activist #AnandTeltumbde, grandson-in-law of Dalit icon Dr #BRAmbedkar and Civil rights activist #GautamNavlakha… 44 minutes ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL RT @DeeptimanTY: #BhimaKoregaon accused Gautam Navlakha surrenders before @NIA_India headquarters at CGO complex. Will be produced before a… 51 minutes ago

DodiyaVm

VMDodiya @rohini_sgh chal juthi ji aap ko pata he arrest kise kahete he .. #AnandTeltumbde Anand Teltumbde surrenders befo… https://t.co/H27a4DV5t4 55 minutes ago

sagarnayak

sagar nayak RT @DodiyaVm: @CharanKang8 @rohini_sgh ji aap ko pata he arrest kise kahete he .. #AnandTeltumbde Anand Teltumbde surrenders before NIA… 55 minutes ago

DodiyaVm

VMDodiya @WuntakalL @rohini_sgh @imSilent_warior ji aap ko pata he arrest kise kahete he .. #AnandTeltumbde Anand Teltumbd… https://t.co/lSALLlV3oo 56 minutes ago

DodiyaVm

VMDodiya @CharanKang8 @rohini_sgh ji aap ko pata he arrest kise kahete he .. #AnandTeltumbde Anand Teltumbde surrenders be… https://t.co/gYWc5Oemgr 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.