Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > India plans to fill strategic oil storage by the third week of May

India plans to fill strategic oil storage by the third week of May

Reuters India Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
India plans to completely fill its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) by the third week of May by moving about 19 million barrels into the sites by then, the managing director of the country's SPR said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

India shuns Gulf producers, diverts refiners' oil to SPR

India will divert 19 million barrels of Gulf oil from state-run firms to strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) skipping direct purchases from producers to help...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #India plans to fill strategic oil storage by the third week of May now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/uiEYcPAy26 44 seconds ago

ETEnergyNews

ET Energy News India plans to fill strategic oil storage by the third week of May | #ETEnergy https://t.co/hL4S8WF5m6 3 minutes ago

KhaireBipin

Bipin Yadao Khaire RT @thehindubiz: India is moving the oil to the SPR to help the country's refineries reduce their excess crude as the #lockdown to contain… 7 minutes ago

thehindubiz

The Hindu Business India is moving the oil to the SPR to help the country's refineries reduce their excess crude as the #lockdown to c… https://t.co/mEvmLedeN3 11 minutes ago

PrivateCapBlog

PrivateCapBlogger RT @newsinvesting: India plans to fill strategic #oil storage by the third week of May - https://t.co/1lL41TpIfv 12 minutes ago

pmarif

pmarif RT @ndtvfeed: Government Plans To Fill Strategic Oil Storage By The Third Week Of May https://t.co/PZWmuEPVD1 21 minutes ago

TOIBusiness

TOI Business India plans to fill strategic oil storage by third week of May https://t.co/hi6SIYeN71 23 minutes ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed Government Plans To Fill Strategic Oil Storage By The Third Week Of May https://t.co/PZWmuEPVD1 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.