What we know about the police report filed by Tara Reade, who said the sexual assault complaint is about her former boss, now the prospective Democratic presidential candidate.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sue O'Connell One of the benefits of #thedaily @nytimes @mikiebarb is that it pulls back the curtain on how stories are found, in… https://t.co/levPUJs7k3 9 minutes ago ProgressivePower Examining an Allegation Against Joe Biden https://t.co/5JLznJy5uY https://t.co/SKwhGhIg15 16 minutes ago sankhov Examining an Allegation Against Joe Biden https://t.co/XHwO0I5klU https://t.co/1Rsieo1CtI 17 minutes ago Rex Doctor "Examining #TaraReade’s Sexual Assault Allegation Against @JoeBiden." https://t.co/5kPT2Yn6iR 18 minutes ago Dave's Podcatcher Examining the Allegation Against Joe Biden. https://t.co/KOlGUIG5JX 52 minutes ago Mr. Lunche RT @TamanishaJohn: You shouldn’t applaud the @nytimes “investigation,” which purports to be “Examining Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Allegati… 1 hour ago reversetees "Examining Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Allegation Against Joe Biden" by Lisa Lerer and Sydney Ember via NYT https://t.co/WSaP8jMndX 4 hours ago Raymond Boisvert RT @TheYoungTurks: Coming up on #tytlive: Examining Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Allegation Against Joe Biden https://t.co/EZDDKAiHdH 6 hours ago