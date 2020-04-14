Global  

Bishop Who Defied Social Distancing Dies After Contracting Covid-19, Church Says

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The death of Bishop Gerald O. Glenn of the New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Chesterfield, Va., was announced during Easter services.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Pastor leads Good Friday service to an empty church

Pastor leads Good Friday service to an empty church 02:17

 This video shows a Pennysylvania church carrying out its Good Friday service (10 April) to an empty place of worship, as the lockdown against coronavirus continues.

