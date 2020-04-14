Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown: new data

UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown: new data

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Britain's death toll from the coronavirus could run some 15% higher than official figures have indicated so far, according to broader data published on Tuesday that include deaths in the community such as in nursing homes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: US Sets Coronavirus Death Toll Record—Over 2K Deaths In A Day

US Sets Coronavirus Death Toll Record—Over 2K Deaths In A Day 00:35

 According to Reuters, as of Friday the U.S. became the first country to report over 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day. According to research data from Johns Hopkins University, 2,108 people died on Friday. The US also exceeded half a million infections as of Saturday, with a total of 18,693...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ctmercer07

Col RT @jburnmurdoch: Now cumulative deaths: • US death toll highest worldwide and still rising steeply 📈 • UK curve still matching Italy’s, bu… 30 seconds ago

Dravvin

Janice (Wren Games) 2/2 The second says: "The official death toll has been criticised for only covering people who die in hospital - bu… https://t.co/RBzOjrQrqU 1 minute ago

RuneLinding

Dr Rune Linding 🇺🇳🇪🇺🇩🇰🇩🇪🇨🇦🇬🇧🇺🇸 UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown https://t.co/ctvkpYBJkP 1 minute ago

Raphaelites_19

Pippa RT @quark15: Anyone surprised? https://t.co/PVkheoDChp 2 minutes ago

milmolaman

Amanda 🇪🇺 RT @MrRJHolland: New Data indicates the UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown. Tragically it's probably mor… 3 minutes ago

MjpPrest

MJP RT @Reuters: UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown: new data https://t.co/z3a5ZZCREG https://t.co/Wic8YMgU8s 3 minutes ago

Paulafcbfan

Paul RT @globalbreaking_: BREAKING: UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown: new data: Britain's death toll from the… 4 minutes ago

DowninJamaica

Stephen Bishop RT @DarrenEuronews: If research is suggesting 40-55% of all #coronavirus deaths in Belgium and France are happening in care homes/community… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.