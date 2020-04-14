India plans to fill strategic oil storage by the third week of May Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

India is moving the oil to the SPR to help the country's refineries reduce their excess crude as the lockdown to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 has dented transportation and industrial fuel consumption 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this nature boy RT @centerofright: India plans to fill strategic oil storage by the third week of May https://t.co/ps66suFnqG 3 minutes ago Rohit Lal India plans to fill strategic oil storage by the third week of May https://t.co/0JJfPDZiur 4 minutes ago Igor_Afonin #OOTT #India plans to fill strategic oil storage by the third week of May https://t.co/lCjabjeblw 9 minutes ago Vijay India plans to fill strategic oil storage by the third week of May https://t.co/ps66suFnqG 9 minutes ago