India plans to fill strategic oil storage by the third week of May

Hindu Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
India is moving the oil to the SPR to help the country's refineries reduce their excess crude as the lockdown to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 has dented transportation and industrial fuel consumption
