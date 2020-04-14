'Babar Azam can do even better than Virat Kohli but...': Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja on batsman's abilities Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

When one talks about the best batsmen in the world, names like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith come to mind. There is also Pakistan's young gun Babar Azam who has made his way up the ladder. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this