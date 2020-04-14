Global  

Wisconsin Democrat Jill Karofsky in Supreme Court election upset

BBC News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Jill Karofsky ousted Trump-backed Justice Daniel Kelly from the state's top court.
jmaxxd1

John MacLean RT @eugenegu: So the Wisconsin GOP forced everyone to vote in-person in the middle of the worst pandemic in modern history to suppress vote… 2 seconds ago

NVanlpv

NVanlpv RT @duty2warn: Jill Karofsky (the challenger, the Democrat) has just won Wisconsin's Supreme Court election! She ousts Dan Kelly, the Trump… 28 seconds ago

JFSLT905

Jorge F. Sanchez RT @JonFlan: They tried to cheat in Wisconsin To return Trump’s fave for the Supreme Court Kelly; but Kelly got skunked by a good and fair… 32 seconds ago

andrewdwilliams

Infosec V'ger RT @padresj: They brushed off voter suppression. They braved a pandemic. They weathered a LITERAL storm. All to vote for the people who… 39 seconds ago

sgfenton

Susan Fenton YES!! Wisconsin Democrat Jill Karofsky in Supreme Court election upset https://t.co/Ve6iUqtjdE #news #feedly 2 minutes ago

itsmeb98

Buffie RT @thehill: Jill Karofsky unseats Trump-backed incumbent in Wisconsin Supreme Court race https://t.co/Q9yc339ueJ https://t.co/PCuzIFBxKH 2 minutes ago

mymindseyesees

MyMind'sEyeSees Democrat Jill Karofsky ousted Justice Daniel Kelly from his seat at Wisconsin's Supreme Court in a surprise win. Ke… https://t.co/CR9Tz3QuxI 3 minutes ago

