Forest fires rage near Chernobyl nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Forest fires raged Tuesday in the contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but officials insisted there is no radiation threat. Hundreds of firefighters backed by aircraft have been battling several forest fires around Chernobyl since last week. They managed to contain the initial blazes, but new fires are now […] 👓 View full article

