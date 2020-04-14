Trump claims he has ‘total’ authority over reopening economy
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () President Donald Trump has claimed “total” authority to decide how and when to reopen the US economy after weeks of social distancing. Governors from both parties have been quick to push back, noting they have primary responsibility for ensuring public safety in their states and would decide when it is safe to begin a return to normal operations. Mr Trump would not offer specifics about the source of his asserted power, which he claimed, despite constitutional limitations, was absolute. Mr Trump said at a White House briefing: “When somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total. The governors know...
Trump Hopes to Restart Economy By May in 'Toughest' Decision of Presidency The president is determined to open up the economy as soon as possible next month, according to multiple sources. Senior administration official, via NBC News National social distancing guidelines are set to expire April 30,...
