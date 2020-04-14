Global  

Chernobyl: Ukraine officials calls for calm as fire rages

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Chernobyl: Ukraine officials calls for calm as fire ragesEmergency services continue to battle the blaze. Ukraine has sent hundreds of firefighters as well as planes and helicopters. Officials in Kyiv say there is no reason for alarm. In a post on Facebook, Mr Geraschenko called for "calm, only calm", insisting the huge concrete structure built to cover up the former nuclear site was safe...
