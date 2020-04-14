Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sanders endorses ex-rival Biden for US president

Sanders endorses ex-rival Biden for US president

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Sanders endorses ex-rival Biden for US presidentFormer White House candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday endorsed onetime rival Joe Biden for president, saying it was time to unite in the effort to defeat Donald Trump in November. The two veteran politicians, who each spent the past year battling for the Democratic nomination, appeared together by split-screen on Biden's livecast. "Today I am asking all Americans — I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans — to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse,"...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BulletinHours

Bulletin Hours Bernie Sanders endorses ex-rival Joe Biden’s candidature for top job. The Democratic Party expects to unify and def… https://t.co/1eC3o5ll15 2 minutes ago

tonikan11

TONI KAN (Lagosian Panglosian) US election 2020: Bernie Sanders endorses ex-rival Joe Biden for president https://t.co/RIgyeyxsoR 12 minutes ago

thisislagos1

thisislagos1 US election 2020: Bernie Sanders endorses ex-rival Joe Biden for president https://t.co/gDETsCGh4H 12 minutes ago

WGXAnews

WGXA Sen. Bernie Sanders backs Biden as ex-rivals join forces to beat Trump https://t.co/VpCtKpG5vC 19 minutes ago

therapy97

AB RT @AP: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders endorses former Democratic rival Joe Biden for president. Follow our complete #Election2020 coverage. htt… 23 minutes ago

mrr12087

monica Reilly RT @BretBaier: Bernie Sanders endorses his former rival on a day when sexual harassment allegations against Joe Biden gain attention; @pdoo… 23 minutes ago

TheEmissary_

The Globalist RT @Reuters: Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden to unseat Trump https://t.co/ye66yQRg6q https://t.c… 24 minutes ago

WLOS_13

WLOS .@BernieSanders endorsed his former rival @JoeBiden for president on Monday in a joint online appearance. https://t.co/w5NTksu2n1 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.