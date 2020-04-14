Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £1.4m for NHS

Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £1.4m for NHS

BBC News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Tom Moore vows to keep walking laps of his garden in aid of NHS Charities Together.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pixarA113

Paul @SteedRO @drjawalsh @BorisJohnson BBC News - Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £1.4m for NHS… https://t.co/UHPbOOHPym 42 seconds ago

iGenOttawa

iGenOttawa 🙌😀💕Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £1.4m for NHS - BBC News https://t.co/TzlNJQCrvd 49 seconds ago

LisaCalverley

lisa calverley BBC News - Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £1.4m for NHS https://t.co/visKeHAIm8 Well done Sir, I am so proud of you. 1 minute ago

pixarA113

Paul @IamHappyToast @BorisJohnson BBC News - Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £1.4m for NHS… https://t.co/tAU5NLtYdW 2 minutes ago

Steve33377622

Steve Well done that man!! Congratulations Sir!#KeepGoing..You can do it!BBC News - Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore,… https://t.co/OP4YqqLSNq 2 minutes ago

Plimbob

Em ⁦@PhillyD⁩ a lovely story for you for once, what an absolute hero 💕 Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises… https://t.co/bfEm5x3bVU 3 minutes ago

pixarA113

Paul @GeorgieTheGeek @BorisJohnson @10DowningStreet BBC News - Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £1.4m for… https://t.co/Y3ZWjkBPcZ 3 minutes ago

uporoff

EndPlasticPollution BBC News - Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £1.4m for NHS https://t.co/Qj7PHzujDD 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.