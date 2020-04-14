Global  

Johnson & Johnson cuts profit outlook for 2020

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Johnson & Johnson is cutting its profit expectations for the year as the coronavirus disrupts economies worldwide. Medical procedures, hospital and doctor visits in particular have been upended by the outbreak and Johnson & Johnson is the first major U.S. drug and medical supply company to post quarterly earnings. The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company […]
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Johnson & Johnson Slashes Outlook, Races To Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson Slashes Outlook, Races To Develop Coronavirus Vaccine 00:37

 The world’s biggest health products maker on Tuesday said it now expects 2020 revenue of $77.5 billion to $80.5 billion. Katie Johnston reports.

