Of the 68 players the Seahawks have under contract as of Monday (or have given qualifying offers), 16 are offensive linemen. That includes four veterans signed as free agents in March, all of whom have significant starting experience. Those four (tackles Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi, guard Chance Warmack and guard/center B.J. Finney) seem to […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Seattle Times Sports The Seahawks have bolstered the tight end position with addition of Greg Olsen, re-signing of Jacob Hollister and r… https://t.co/ESsEpVcYUL 3 days ago SEATTLE ENDZONE RT @SeaTimesSports: The Seahawks are widely expected to take a receiver somewhere along the way in the draft. With such a deep receiver cla… 3 days ago Monte Enbysk Seahawks pre-draft position preview: Seattle seems well-stocked at tight end but could add one anyway… https://t.co/rg6iaB7YG1 3 days ago Seattle Times Sports The Seahawks are widely expected to take a receiver somewhere along the way in the draft. With such a deep receiver… https://t.co/ivOD160Tfh 3 days ago Seattle Times Sports The Seahawks have bolstered the tight end position with addition of Greg Olsen, re-signing of Jacob Hollister and r… https://t.co/9OKGiBGjAg 3 days ago Paul Barrett RT @SeaTimesSports: The Seahawks have bolstered the tight end position with addition of Greg Olsen, re-signing of Jacob Hollister and retur… 3 days ago Seattle Times Sports The Seahawks have bolstered the tight end position with addition of Greg Olsen, re-signing of Jacob Hollister and r… https://t.co/JTpO41EzjP 4 days ago Seattle Times Sports The Seahawks are widely expected to take a receiver somewhere along the way in the draft. With such a deep receiver… https://t.co/a509jgHOJJ 4 days ago