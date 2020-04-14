Global  

Virgin's Richard Branson accused of double standards during coronavirus crisis

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The airline Virgin Atlantic asked its staff to take eight weeks off without pay in the next three months, but is demanding a €8.5 billion bailout for its industry. Billionaire boss Richard Branson is now taking the heat.
